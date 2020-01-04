Richard Gere In India, Attends Dalai Lama's Teaching Sessions In Bodh Gaya

Richard Gere at Dalai Lama's teaching session (courtesy ANI)

Hollywood biggie Richard Gere is currently in India to attend teaching sessions by spiritual leader Dalai Lama at the Kalachakra Teaching Ground at Bodh Gaya, Bihar, reported news agency ANI. As part of this year's Kalachakra session, Dalai Lama will be offering his teachings from January 2 to January 6. In photos shared by ANI, the 70-year-old Hollywood veteran can be seen attending the prayers and chanting mantras at the Kalachakra Teaching Ground with folded hands amongst other disciples. Richard Gere also interacted with fellow visitors, who gathered up to get a glimpse of the Hollywood star.

Bihar: Veteran Hollywood actor Richard Gere attended a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya. (3.1.20) pic.twitter.com/NBnoNdLVP7 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

Earlier this week, this photo of the Pretty Woman actor did the rounds on the Internet when he had just landed in Bodh Gaya to attend Dalai Lama's sermons.

Well, it appears that Richard Gere is not the only Hollywood celebrity who began the New Year with a trip to India. The Ugly Truth actor Gerard Butler spent New Years in Rishikesh with his rumoured girlfriend Morgan Brown. Gerard Butler, who appears to be backpacking across North India, also sent out a postcard from the Himalayas with this caption: "Let your light shine in to the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas."

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani shared a photo of what appears to be Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was also spotted in Jaipur earlier this week. She was apparently flying out to New Delhi from the Pink City.

(With ANI inputs)