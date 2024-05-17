Richa Chadha On Shooting Masoom Dil Hai Mera: 'Was Petrified And I Always Joked...'

Richa Chadha in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Richa Chadha poured her heart and soul out into the Heeramandi song Masoom Dil Hai Mera and it shows. The song which is a turning point in the fate of Richa Chadha's character Lajjo and also the series, wasn't an easy process to film. The actress shared an extensive post, in which she wrote about her experience of shooting the track. "Like most of the songs in Heeramandi, Lajjo's final mujra is like a short film, in that it takes the story ahead. The set was ready, the shoot of the song was pulled up, and it happened to be a mere two weeks before my wedding! Naturally, I was petrified, and I always joke that the heavy, albeit beautiful costume, prepped me for my shaadi in the best way," wrote Richa Chadha.

Richa Chadha added in her post, "Like any actor, I wished I had more time on my hands to polish my Kathak. Because this one was going to be challenging... Not only was Lajjo delusional and heartbroken, but she was also drunk. Showing up as a bride to entice her lover one last time... for me, she was always moth to flame. Desperate to be loved, desperate to have his last name and self - destructive when it doesn't work out. It has always been a dream to work with the master Sudeep Chatterjee."

Richa Chadha signed off the post with these words, "May all actors have the privilege of occupying his frame once in their lives! love you, dada. And love you, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, we share a secret... And a secret it shall remain. In gratitude. I hope you like my work here, poured my life into it."

Check out Richa Chadha's post here:

Earlier Richa Chadha mentioned that she was offered a different role in the show but she chose the character of Lajjo. The actress shared that despite being offered a role with more screen time, she decided to portray Lajjo because of the complex arc of her character in the series.

Heeramandi opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series a 3 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "Bhansali draws the very best out of the six principal members of the cast - Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal." He added, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar isn't all pomp and show. Both nostalgic and elegiac, it contains a core that is worth more than all the glitter and glory of its packaging."