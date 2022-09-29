Richa Chadha Offers A Glimpse Of Her Mehendi. Can You Spot Ali Fazal's Name In It?

Richa Chadha shared this picture. (courtesy: alifazal9) (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are in Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities, and a while ago, the actress offered a glimpse of her bridal Mehendi. She shared two videos on her Instagram stories showing off her Mehendi and nail art. In the first video, we can see Richa sitting in front of a mirror, offering a closer look at her Mehendi, which has Richa and Ali's initials, "A & R" written on her hand. In the second video, we can see evil-eye artwork done on her nails and a cat face on her hand as a tribute to her pet cat Kamli. In the video, we can also see Richa wearing green and maroon bangles.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Earlier today, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared an audio message on their respective Instagram handles confirming their wedding. In the audio, they can be heard saying, "You've reached the voicemail of Richa and Ali. We have a message for you. Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."

Here have a look:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding functions included cocktail, sangeet, and Mehendi. "There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - cocktail, sangeet, and mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi," the ANI report stated.