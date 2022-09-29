Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal 'Are Finally Celebrating' Their Union With Family And Friends

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. (courtesy: alifazal )

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who flew to Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday, shared a special audio message a day later. The note began with these words: "You've reached the voicemail of Richa and Ali." It was followed by an audio note by the couple, which said, "We have a message for you. Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life." Ali Fazal added, "Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."

They simply added the hashtag #RiAli to their post.

This is what the couple posted:

The couple flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday. They happily posed for the paparazzi at the airport. "Thank you," said Richa Chadha with a bright smile as the paparazzi congratulated the couple.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities will begin on September 30 reportedly. "There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - cocktail, sangeet, and mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi," the ANI report stated. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will host their Mumbai reception at Mumbai's The Great Eastern Home. The 176-year-old venue once used to be a mill.

The stars are said to be have been dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood.