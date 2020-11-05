Richa Chadha Is Making Memories In Egypt With 'Best Travel Partner' Ali Fazal

Highlights
- Richa-Ali flew to Egypt last month to attend the El Gouna Film Festival
- She shared pictures from her sightseeing tour on Thursday evening
- She added the hashtag #firsttravelsinceCovid
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who flew to Egypt last month to attend the El Gouna Film Festival, took some time out of their busy schedule to visit the pyramids at Giza. The actress posted pictures from her sightseeing tour on Thursday evening on Instagram and described her fiancé as "the best travel partner." She wrote: "If you think Guddu (Ali Fazal's character's name in Mirzapur) is all about guns, he's got you fooled.... he's the best travel partner ... always up for adventure, an easy smiler, easy on the eyes too, tries new food, carries the world in his backpack (band-aids, water bottles, sanitizer et al)... he can go from lonely-planet type travel to the lap of luxury in seconds and is at home in both scenarios... how perfect does one need to be! #pyramidsofGiza #egypt #wonderoftheworld."
In a separate post, she posted a picture of a Giza pyramid and wrote: "There's something humbling about being in the presence of a magnificent structure that's the oldest thing you've seen... thousands of years ago, millions of people built this on instructions of their kings, in one of the oldest cities of the world... wish to visit Harappa someday. This one was on the bucket list...#Egypt #firsttravelsinceCovid #Giza #pyramidsofgiza #CoronaJaNa."
Check out Richa Chadha's post here:
If you think Guddu is all about guns, he's got you fooled.... he's the best travel partner ... always up for adventure, an easy smiler, easy on the eyes too, tries new food, carries the world in his backpack (bandaids, water bottles, sanitizer et al)... he can go from lonely-planet type travel to the lap of luxury in seconds and is at home in both scenarios... how perfect does one need to be?! . . . . #ActorsLife #RichaChadha #lockdown2020 #CoronaJaNa #Bollywood #AliFazalisBae #alifazal #pyramidsofGiza #egypt #wonderoftheworld @alifazal9
There's something humbling about being in the presence of a magnificent structure that's the oldest thing you've seen... thousands of years ago, millions of people built this on instructions of their kings, in one of the oldest cities of the world... wish to visit Harappa someday. This one was on the bucket list.... . . . . . #Egypt #firsttravelsinceCovid #Giza #pyramidsofgiza #ActorsLife #RichaChadha ##CoronaJaNa #Bollywood #travelgram
Meanwhile, check out some more photos of Richa and Ali from their Egypt trip:
Wanted to do something ethnic, colourful... Against the Red sea...this interpretation of the Sari (meets lungi) was perfect! Wore this for interviews with @alifazal9 for Egyptian Press, at the El Siyadi, El Gouna... @nupurkanoi , @stevemadden , @silverstreakstore . @malakelmokadem , Hair @moataz.super . Styled by @anishagandhi3 , @rochelledsa . . . . . @elgounafilmfestivalofficial .
La vie en rose! With work all day, this was a well deserved evening for us @therichachadha . My first time analysing and studying film the way i never did before. And yet again after so many scrutinys one only comes home to learn that much of art is mere sensations,rhythms and senses . The interpretations are human.. and so we are all linked to the same palate essentially. Anyhoo, for those in search of color- try pea soup . And butternutsquash. As luck wud have it, there was a white napkin right there between us . #Caughtinthewhirpool . . . @elgounafilmfestivalofficial
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been together for over five years now. The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, were supposed to get married in April but postponed their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In terms of work, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will next be seen together in the third instalment of the Fukrey series.