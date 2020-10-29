Richa Chadha shared this photo (courtesy therichachadha)

Like we said, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are chilling in a resort town far, far away from Mirzapur. Ali Fazal is still basking in the glory of Mirzapur 2's success, which released recently. The couple, who were all set to get married this year, are attending the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt. El Gouna is a resort town by the coast of the Red Sea, which means Richa and Alia are soaking up the sun and enjoying the sea vibes on their vacay. Richa Chadha recently Instagrammed glimpses of her date night with fiance Ali Fazal and wrote: "An evening out with partner." When in Egypt, Richa is trying out signature Egyptian trends - she paired a printed kaftan with a bandana and accessorized with chunky jewellery.

Here's how much fun Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had on their date night. Swipe for more clicks.

Earlier, Ali Fazal revealed that while he may be in Egypt, his heart is still in Mirzapur. "Yes, I am sitting checking Mirzapur 2 updates at lunch. But in good company it seems. With the founders of the El Gouna film festival right here, but they are a bit more than that," he wrote sharing photos from a yacht.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have been together for over five years, were supposed to get married in April but postponed their wedding as the country went into lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ali Fazal is best known for starring in films such as Prassthanam, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Victoria And Abdul, Bobby Jasoos and the Fukrey series on films, in which he co-starred with Richa Chadha.