Richa Chadha Did Her Own Hair And Makeup For Cannes Red Carpet Look. 10/10 From The Internet

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha, who was one of the attendees at the Cannes Film Festival this year (she went as a producer), shared pictures of her red carpet look a few weeks later. Richa Chadha, who was stunning as ever in a pink and white outfit, revealed that husband Ali Fazal gifted it to her. She wrote in her caption, "I got DMs from some of you asking about my Cannes red carpet look, voila! Wore Zimmermann, Joolry for the premiere of Jessica Hausner's Club Zero, refreshingly neurotic film! My director Shuchi Talati offered sartorial advice, helped me out, then we walked to the Palais together."

She added in her caption, "A simple, different, creatively exciting Cannes experience for me! Dress present from Ali Fazal. PS: Did my own HMU in 30 minutes. There's a pearl detail clip too, come on! Hehe. Thanks Anisha Gandhi for being, plz tell Rochelle D'sa Syiemiong to like me back." She added the hashtags #CleanUpNice, #cannes2023, #Newproducer to the post.

In the comments section of Richa's post, a user wrote, "Finally someone elegant wearing what one can actually decipher! Looking lovely." Another comment read, "I love everything about this! You look beautiful and classy as always." Another one added, "Thank you for keeping it real and not over dramatic." Another user added, "Wow this dress is so elegant and classy it suits you so naturally and. Real natural without trying so hard and elegant personified."

The other Indian attendees at the Cannes Film Festival this year included Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actors Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, Urvashi Rautela, Amy Jackson among others. Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat was screened at the fest. Kanu Behl's Agra also had a film screening at the fest.