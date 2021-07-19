Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's 'Humble Beginnings.' Details Inside

Richa Chadha shared this picture.(Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Actress Richa Chadha and her fiancée, actor Ali Fazal, are on to some new "beginnings." How we know this? Courtesy, Richa Chadha's latest Instagram post. The couple took off for Dehradun today for working on their first production venture Girls Will Be Girls. For those who don't know, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have turned producers. They had launched their production company Pushing Buttons earlier this year. Richa Chadha clicked a selfie with Ali Fazal at airport and shared it on social media. The picture features Richa dressed in PPE gear, while Ali Fazal can be seen capturing the picture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Richa Chadha wrote: "This is 'humble beginnings' part Ali Fazal, #RiAli."

Earlier in the day, Richa Chadha announced that the shooting for her first production venture with Ali Fazal has begun. She shared a picture of a clapper board on Instagram. As per the clapper board picture, the shoot for the teaser of the film was commenced today. "Ssssshhhhhhhhssssecretttttt," Richa wrote in the caption of the post.

Ali and Richa's first film as producers is Girls Will Be Girls and it is being directed by Shuchi Talati.

As mentioned above, the couple had announced about their first film and their production company in March this year.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been together for around 5 years now. They got engaged last year and they were also supposed to get married last year but COVID-19 pandemic has pushed their wedding.