RHOA Star Porsha Williams Speaks Up On Cynthia Bailey’s Relationship: “So Happy And Glowing”



The new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17 saw Cynthia Bailey introduce her boyfriend, LePrince, also known as, Amsterdam. Now, her co-star Porsha Williams has given her honest opinion on the RHOA star's relationship with her musician boyfriend.



In episode 10 of RHOA season 17, Porsha could not contain her excitement after arriving at Cynthia's home for a get-together, as per Bravo TV. After she was introduced to LePrince, Porsha said, "Who is this man up in here? Well, hello! It's so nice to meet you, oh my God!"



Porsha playfully demanded that Cynthia stand next to LePrince so that she could see the couple together.



Later on, Porsha said that Cynthia was “glowing”.



“This girl is so happy and glowing,” Porsha claimed in a confessional. “I have never, ever seen all of Cynthia's teeth like this.”



Later on, the RHOA star gushed, "Cynthia is in love, honey!"



When the reality show participants asked LePrince if he was “in love” with his partner, the 39-year-old musician said yes. He also gave the group a quick Dutch language lesson, said it was nice to meet them, and left.



Cynthia Bailey Opens Up On Her Relationship



“I love that Prince knows how to read the room because we all know it never works out when we have a man being all up in the women's business,” Cynthia said to a producer.



She added that the couple had been together for almost two years now and were still going strong.



“What I love about our long-distance relationship is when he's gone, he's gone. But when he's back, he's back. So, it works for us,” Cynthia added.



Porsha Williams' Love Life



The reality TV star has grabbed attention on Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17 for dating two people - a man named Mike Bless and a woman, Sway McKinney.



Porsha has said on the show that she is not ready to choose between her partners, as per Bravo TV.



This has also led to tension in her personal life, particularly around the topic of kids. Mike sees Porsha's disinterest in having kids as a “dealbreaker”. On the other hand, Sway also wants children, but can carry a baby herself.



Last month, Porsha also discussed her personal life on the show with her sister Lauren and spoke about her bond with Mike and Sway.