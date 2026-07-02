Cynthia Bailey Gives Rare Family Update As Daughter Noelle Returns Home

Cynthia Bailey is happy to have her daughter, Noelle Robinson, living close to home again. After spending several years in Los Angeles, Noelle has moved back to Atlanta, which offers her mother a frequent chance to see her and spend time together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently shared that although Noelle is now an adult, she still keeps an eye on her and feels much more relaxed now that she lives only a few minutes away instead of across the country. She admitted that the distance between Atlanta and Los Angeles was difficult, as she was constantly flying to meet Noelle.

The reality star said the frequent travel became exhausting over time and made her want to spend more time at home. Now that Noelle is back, Bailey is looking forward to a calmer routine while still making occasional trips to Los Angeles when needed.

Cynthia Bailey told Bravo, “Noelle's doing amazing. Actually, she's been in LA for the past like five, six years, and she just recently moved back to Atlanta about six months ago. So I am really happy about that. I still have a tracker on her. However, I have a little bit more peace because she's not at Lake Bailey, but she's like eight minutes away.”

“Lake Bailey is amazing. I spent what, especially when Noelle was in LA, I spent a lot of time between LA and Atlanta. I'm really, really wanting to be home more and just figure out when I'm in LA. But just the constant back and forth, like flying every week, was kind of wearing me out.”

In a 2019 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson talked about her dating life. Bailey asked if Noelle had met anyone special during her time at Howard University, after she had noticed many nice looking male students. During the conversation, Noelle shared that she had formed romantic feelings for a few women she met at college.

During the conversation, Noelle explained that she does not like putting labels on her feelings or relationships. She told her mother that she can find both men and women attractive. Noelle also said these feelings surprised her because she had not expected them and felt they developed naturally over time.

Cynthia Bailey shares her daughter, Noelle Robinson, with her former partner, Leon Robinson.