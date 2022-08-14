Rhea Kapoor's Throwback With Husband On First Wedding Anniversary: '13 New Year's Eves Down, 113 More To Go'

Rhea Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

Fashion designer and producer Rhea Kapoor, 35, is celebrating her first wedding anniversary today. She shared an adorable post with her husband Karan Boolani, whom she dated for 12 years. Rhea, who is the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor's sister, shared two selfies with Karan, a director and producer in advertising. The throwback pictures were taken from the night they got engaged, Rhea revealed in the caption. "Happy first anniversary to my husband. Our only pictures from the night we got engaged perfectly represent our relationship. Just you, me and literally whatever situation we find ourselves in. It's all I need. I love you forever more. 13 New Year's eves down, 113 more to go," she wrote.

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's post:

Earlier, Rhea shared a gorgeous picture of from her wedding day in her bridal outfit. "One year minus one day ago," her caption read.

Rhea Kapoor, who has been Sonam Kapoor's stylist, had earlier shared pictures with Karan and Anil Kapoor and wrote: "My guys."

In June, Rhea had posted a picture with her sister. Sonam looked stunning in a black coat and pants as she showed her baby bump.

The 2010 film Aisha, starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, was Rhea's debut production. She also produced the film Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Her last film production includes Veere Di Wedding which was also jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor. It featured Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.