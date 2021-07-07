'Rest In Glory' - Tributes To Dilip Kumar From Actors Spanning Generations

A throwback of Dilip Kumar. (courtesy Akshaykumar)

Highlights Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning

He was 98

Amitabh Bachchan and other stars paid tributes

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday morning, leaves behind a legacy of iconic films and a bundle of inspiration for Bollywood actors across generations. He died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, where he was admitted for about a week. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness - it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month. "He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am," Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Dilip Kumar, told news agency PTI. Actors from the Hindi film industry paid tribute to Dilip Kumar on social media.

"An institution has gone... Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ... My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened ," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..

Deeply saddened .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

"To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. Dilip Kumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Ajay Devgn, recalling fond memories with the legend, tweeted, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji."

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji#DilipKumarpic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh thanked the legend for his contribution to every actor's life in the form of inspiration and wrote: "Every actor that faces the camera today will thank Dilip Sahab for the being their teacher. Truly an institution. Am completely heartbroken today, will miss his pat on my back, his smile with a twinkle in the eye and fond kisses on my forehead." He also wrote: "Dilip Sahab- you will always be the king amongst kings. Greatest of all times. You were a hero to every generation. Rest in glory Sir. My deepest condolences to Saira ji, the entire family, loved ones and millions of fans across the globe."

Every actor that faces the camera today will thank Dilip Sahab for the being their teacher. Truly an institution. Am completely heartbroken today, will miss his pat on my back, his smile with a twinkle in the eye and fond kisses on my forehead. @TheDilipKumar (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZXECFtRbrz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 7, 2021

"How to mourn you Dilip Kumar Saab... The Greatest ... Ever ... Grateful to have witnessed on-screen and be spellbound by your genius," tweeted actress Huma Qureshi.

How to mourn you @TheDilipKumar Saab ... The Greatest ... Ever ... Grateful to have witnessed on-screen and be spellbound by your genius — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar was best-known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam, to name a few. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.