Remember Ajay Devgn's 'Specs Were Cool' Phase?

Ajay Devgn does not particularly have a reputation for posting regular social media updates but when he does, they turn out to be really interesting. For example, after his recent post, we know one more thing about the 48-year-old actor - he loved sporting the bespectacled look at one point because, he thought it was "cool." He Instagrammed a Throwback Thursday post, captioning it: "Throwback to when I thought specs were cool..." In the photo, Ajay wears oval framed spectacles and we must say, he does look nerdy - "Nerdy is the new sexy," read a comment on the actor's photo.
The blast from the past reminded an Ajay Devgn fan that his hair style was also a craze at one point. "Ye bhi ek dhor tha jab aapka hair cut mashhur tha..." read the comment. Overnight, Ajay Devgn's blast from the past collected over one lakh 'likes', with an influx of comments which hail Ajay's bespectacled look as "nice" and "superb."
Commentsthe actress is also a huge fan of throwback memories. In a post in November, she revealed her 'first love' - it was her first car.
On the work front, Ajay Devgn last featured in the third highest grossing movie of 2017 - Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. The fourth in the Golmaal series, the movie received a blockbuster opening at the box office with Rs 30 crores on Day 1 and went on to score the 100 crore bounty in four days. For Ajay Devgn, Taanaji and Total Dhamaal are also in the pipeline.