Rekha On Her Absence From Celluloid: 'I Choose Where I Want To Be And Where I Don't Want To Be'

Rekha at Dior event.

Adjectives fall short to describe her beauty, charm and aura. Rekha, one of the most versatile actors of the Indian silver screen, is often referred to as "enigmatic". Has the Umrao Jaan actor's long absence from the screen contributed to her enigma? The actor recently opened up about not choosing a major film since 2014, in an interview with Vogue Arabia. While Rekha has not appeared in a major Hindi film in years, she has been attending Bollywood parties, award functions at regular intervals. She was also seen in a special appearance in Dharmendra's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018).

Talking about her long absence from the celluloid, the actor said to Vogue Arabia, " My person is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore I choose where I want to be and where I don't want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no. This keeps my soul alert."

Most of the actors of the new generation look up to Rekha for her inspiring body of work. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Her charisma is unmatched, and she leaves an indelible mark on every role she portrays." During her interaction with Vogue Arabia, Deepika Padukone, in awe of Rekha's mesmerizing beauty, said, "Rekha's aura is magnetic. She can effortlessly captivate an entire audience with just a glance, and her performances are a masterclass in acting." The veteran actor feels blessed to have such adulation, while she has seen many of her contemporaries being forgotten by the new generation.

In an excerpt from the interview with Vogue Arabia, Rekha said, "Today there is an avalanche of young talent with extraordinary skills and I am thoroughly impressed by their debut performances. And it gives me great pleasure that I am here to witness their rise. It is also incredibly heartening to see how they resonate with me when so many of my colleagues have been long forgotten by this new generation. They recognize that the work I do now, very sparingly, is still done with a sense of great reverence for the craft, with gratitude, and absolute love."

Rekha made a stunning appearance in Dior's India-inspired pre-fall collection showcase at Mumbai's Gateway of India, in March. Ahead of the show, Dior's Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri met Rekha and shared her experience of meeting the icon: "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour."

Rekha is revered for her performances in movies like Mr. Natwarlal, Namak Haraam, Khubsoorat, Khoon Bhari Maang, to name a few. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Umrao Jaan.