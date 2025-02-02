Reese Witherspoon On The Falling Out Drama With Kate Winslet: "We Laughed About This Stupidity"

Rumours about Reese Witherspoon and Kate Winslet falling out started making the rounds, after a certain statement was made by the Big Little Lies actress in an interview with Will Ferrell.

Reese mentioned in the interview that she lost touch with an actress after an awkward awards show speech mishap.

However, Reese Witherspoon has put all rumours to rest, as she shared, "Hey guys .. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet. We are good friends and have never had any falling out."

Recalling the speech, Reese told in a PEOPLE interview, "Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore!"

While Reese never mentioned the name of the actress, online speculations suggested that it might be Kate Winslet.

The reason was Reese's speech at the 2007 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards, which lined up with her recent confession.

The actress added, "This friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."

Reese Witherspoon's You're Cordially Invited released on Prime Video, on January 30, 2025.

Kate Winslet's last film Lee, had released on September 13, 2024, in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The film had also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.