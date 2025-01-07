Reel Meets Real? Veer Pahariya On Playing Sara Ali Khan's Lover In <i>Sky Force</i>

Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya will make his debut in Sky Force. In the film, he will be playing Sara Ali Khan's love interest. For the unversed, Sara and Veer were in a romantic relationship in the past though they kept it under wraps.

At the trailer launch event of Sky Force, News 18 asked him about Sara Ali Khan. "She was very supportive. She has a lot of experience in the industry already so she helped me a lot. I am very grateful. Thank you, Sara!" he replied.

A few days ago, a throwback video went viral on Reddit in which, Veer and Sara can be seen dancing to the beats of a traditional garhwali song.

Sara looked elegant in a white saree, while Veer complemented her in a stylish outfit. According to reports, Sara and Veer were shooting this dance sequence for the upcoming film Sky Force. Take a look:

Back in May, a picture of Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya made a lot of noise on social media. The picture, clicked in London, went viral on Reddit. In the photo, Sara and her friends can be seen enjoying pizza. The text attached to it read, "Are Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya coming back together. They are holidaying with friends in London".

In 2019, during an interview with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan confirmed she was dating Veer Pahariya in the past. She said, "He's (Veer) the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life."

For the unversed, Veer Pahariya is the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and the son of Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Pahariya.