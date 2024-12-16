Crazy Viral: Sara Ali Khan Dances On A Garhwali Song With Veer Pahariya In A BTS Video

Sara Ali Khan is back in the spotlight. This time, it is for a dance video from Mussoorie that has taken the internet by storm. The clip shows Sara and Veer Pahariya grooving to the beats of a traditional garhwali song. FYI: the two dated in the past. The scenic backdrop of a temple adds a peaceful vibe to the clip, with background dancers in traditional attire enhancing the charm. Sara looks elegant in a white saree, while Veer complements her in a stylish outfit consisting of a shirt, blazer, trousers, and formal shoes. According to reports, Sara and Veer are shooting this dance sequence for the upcoming film Sky Force. However, the makers of the film have not yet confirmed these details, leaving fans curious about the potential collaboration.

For the unversed, Veer Pahariya is the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and the son of Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Pahariya. Veer is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor.

Back in May, a picture of Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya made a lot of noise on social media. The picture, clicked in London, went viral on Reddit. In the photo, Sara and her friends can be seen enjoying pizza. The text attached to it read, “Are Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya coming back together. They are holidaying with friends in London”.

In 2019, during an interview with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan confirmed dating Veer Pahariya in the past. She said, “He's (Veer) the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.”

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will be next seen in Metro… In Dino and Sky Force.