Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Via Surrogacy, Girlfriend Ramona Shares Baby Shower Pics

Rebel Wilson shared this image. (courtesy: rebelwilson)

Actor Rebel Wilson welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy and she named her daughter Royce Lillian. Rebel Wilson shared a picture of her baby on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The best gift."

The actress added in her post: "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly...much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Read Rebel Wilson's post here:

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson's girlfriend Ramona Agruma shared pictures from the actress' baby shower. "Baby Shower. Thank you again for being amazing co hosts," she wrote tagging a couple of friends who hosted the baby shower for Rebel Wilson. "Rebel and I are super grateful," she wrote.

Rebel Wilson came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year as she made her relationship with Ramona Instagram official. Rebel Wilson's girlfriend Ramona Agruma runs a stainable clothing brand in Los Angeles. Rebel Wilson was previously dating American businessman Jacob Busch. They split in early 2021.

Rebel Wilson is the star of popular romcoms like the Pitch Perfect series, Senior Year, Bridesmaids, A Few Best Men, How To Be Single, Grimsby, What To Expect When You're Expecting, Struck by Lightning and Bachelorette to name a few. In the recent years, she appeared in projects like Isn't It Romantic, The Hustle, Jojo Rabbit and Cats.