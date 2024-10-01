Rebel Wilson Marries Girlfriend Ramona Agruma In Sardinia

Rebel Wilson is now married. The Pitch Perfect star married her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in Sardinia. Posting a picture from her big day, Rebel Wilson wrote on Instagram, "Married Sardinia 28.9.24." Adam DeVine, who co-starred with the actress in the Pitch Perfect series of films and Isn't It Romantic, commented on the post, "Both of you look stunning! Congrats Rebs. Look at us all grown up! So happy for you." Film writer Jessica M Thompson wrote, "Wow! I hope it was everything you dreamed. Wishing you a lifetime of love."

Rebel Wilson's wife Ramona Agruma runs a sustainable clothing brand in Los Angeles. Rebel Wilson was previously dating American businessman Jacob Busch. They split in early 2021. In 2022, Rebel Wilson came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during the Pride Month. She made it Instagram official with Ramona Agruma and wrote in her caption, "Thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. Love is love." The couple also welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy the same year and they named their daughter Royce Lillian.

Rebel Wilson is the star of popular romcoms like the Pitch Perfect series, Senior Year, Bridesmaids, A Few Best Men, How To Be Single, Grimsby, What To Expect When You're Expecting, Struck by Lightning and Bachelorette to name a few. In the recent years, she appeared in projects like Isn't It Romantic, The Hustle, Jojo Rabbit and Cats.