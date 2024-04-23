Actor Rebel Wilson Claims British Royal Invited Her To 'Drug-Fueled Orgy'

Rebel Wilson recalled having arrived dressed as a "buxom damsel" with a cone hat.

Actor Rebel Wilson has claimed that a royal family member once invited her to a drug-fueled orgy allegedly hosted by a tech billionaire. In her memoir ‘Rebel Rising', Ms Wilson recounted she received an invite to a party at a ranch near Los Angeles. The Pitch Perfect actor said that the "guy who invited me", was the fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne.

She added that the royal family member also told her male friend, "We need more girls", People magazine reported.

Ms Wilson recalled having arrived dressed as a "buxom damsel" with a cone hat. "It was a vibe,” she stated.

"I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs," the 44-year-old wrote following her claim that the royal family member sought other female guests in the party.

“There's a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it's 2 AM and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy,” the book read. Later, she was told that the candies were, in fact, “molly.” The actress explained, “I turned to the screenwriter I've been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it's for the orgy… the orgies normally start at these things about this time.' ”

After reflecting on the situation, Ms Wilson claimed to have an epiphany. “Now the comment by Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren't talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!" she said.

Ms Wilson further claimed she had no interest in participating in whatever was about to unfold and claimed to have “run out of there as fast as I can.”