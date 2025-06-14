Ahmedabad Plane Crash: British Royal Family To Wear Black Bands During King Charles Birthday Parade

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The British royal family will wear black armbands at the Trooping the Colour parade.

The Air India plane crash in Gujarat killed 274 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board.

King Charles expressed shock and offered condolences to families affected by the tragic incident. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

The British royal family will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence during the annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday as a mark of respect for victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, India.

At least 169 Indians and 53 British nationals were travelling in the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which crashed on Thursday afternoon soon after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport. This tragic accident claimed the lives of at least 241 people.

The annual parade marks King Charles's birthday with over 1,350 troops involved. According to a palace spokesperson, the King wanted changes in his birthday parade "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy."

Earlier on Thursday, in a statement issued, King Charles expressed shock over the tragic plane crash.

"My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones. I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time," read the statement issued.

The impact triggered a massive blaze, with thick plumes of smoke visible across the city. Emergency services, including fire brigades and National Disaster Response Force teams, rushed to the site of the crash.

Several global leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressed shock and grief after the Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, triggering a massive emergency response.

"Today is a truly heartbreaking day for many British and Indian families up and down the country. I want to extend my heartfelt sympathies to all those impacted by the horrific plane crash," Starmer posted on X following the accident.

Additionally, the United Kingdom's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and the United States' Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) have offered assistance in the investigation that is being carried out by the Indian authorities following the crash.

