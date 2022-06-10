'Love Is Love': Actor Rebel Wilson Introduces Fans To Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson with girlfriend. (courtesy: rebelwilson)

Isn't it romantic? Well, it's not just the name of a movie that Rebel Wilson starred in. It is also our reaction after seeing her latest Instagram entry. Rebel Wilson came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during the Pride Month. In her latest Instagram post, the 42-year-old actor-comedienne shared a mushy post for her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Rebel Wilson added the hashtag #LoveIsLove and she captioned the post: "Thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. Love is love."

The comments section of Rebel Wilson's post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her Instafam. "So happy for you both," wrote an Instagram user. Another one added, "Gorgeous couple and dynamic duo. Love you guys." Another comment read: "This caption is love. Happy pride icon." Another one added, "Love is love."

Take a look at Rebel Wilson's post here:

Rebel Wilson's girlfriend Ramona Agruma runs a stainable clothing brand in Los Angeles. Rebel Wilson was previously dating American businessman Jacob Busch. They split in early 2021. The actress trended big time after her drastic weight transformation.

Rebel Wilson is the star of popular romcoms like the Pitch Perfect series, Senior Year, Bridesmaids, A Few Best Men, How To Be Single, Grimsby, What To Expect When You're Expecting, Struck by Lightning and Bachelorette to name a few. In the recent years, she appeared in projects like Isn't It Romantic, The Hustle, Jojo Rabbit and Cats.