'Really Enjoyed It': Hrithik Roshan's Shout Out To Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "There are many things about this film that kept me hooked": Hrithik

"I really wish I could congratulate this team live," he said

'Khuda Haafiz' released on Disney+Hotstar on August 14

Hrithik Roshan, who recently watched Vidyut Jammwal's latest release Khuda Haafiz, gave a big shout out to the actor on social media on Friday. Khuda Haafiz released on Disney+Hotstar on August 14. Hrithik, in his latest post, said he "really enjoyed the film" and also revealed that his mom Pinky Roshan is a "fan" of Vidyut Jammwal. In a clip, which the 46-year-old actor captioned as, "Watched Khuda Haafiz yesterday and really enjoyed it," he can be heard saying: "There are many things about this film that kept me hooked but if you are a Vidyut fan like my mom is, by the way, she follows him on Instagram and keeps talking about his philosophy, his teachings on health and fitness. If you are a fan like her. You really have to add Khuda Haafiz to your watchlist."

In the second part of the clip, Hrithik Roshan invited Vidyut for a chat session about Khuda Haafiz and the things he liked about the film on Insta live on Saturday at 4 pm. "I really wish I could congratulate this team live but I think we all have to adapt to the new normal so it is going to be Insta live. I would love to chat about this film and its scenes and songs and all the things that I really loved about this film. What do you say Vidyut? Do you want to do this virtually with me this Saturday at 4 pm if you are free? Let me know, I will keep my questions ready," he can be heard saying in the video.

See Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles. The action drama is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: " Besides presenting a 'new' Vidyut Jammwal, Khuda Haafiz gives a few Bollywood shibboleths a wide berth even as it proffers an absolutely standard storyline. It pits an out-of-work Lucknow software engineer against a vile gang that has kidnapped his wife and pushed her into the flesh trade."