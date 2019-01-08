Real To Reel Life - Deepika Padukone May Play Ranveer Singh's Wife In '83: Reports

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed outside the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Highlights Deepika, if she says yes, will have a brief appearance in '83 She has been approached to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia '83 is directed by Kabir Khan

Deepika Padukone has reportedly been approached to play the role of Ranveer Singh's onscreen wife in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83, in which Ranveer plays Kapil Dev. A source told Deccan Chronicle that Deepika Padukone, if she says yes to play Romi Bhatia, will have a short appearance in the film. "Her role requires just seven days of shooting. The filmmakers believe the part where Romi Bhatia left the stadium mid-way assuming that West Indies will win the 1983 World Cup final, and the difficulties she encountered in coming back into the stadium when India was on the verge of winning, can be well emoted by Deepika," the source told Deccan Chronicle. '83 is based on India's historic victory in 1983 cricket World Cup. The team was captained by Kapil Dev.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have co-starred in three films Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" - though they did not have scenes together in the last one. Ranveer made a special appearance in Deepika's 2014 film Finding fanny, in which he plays Deepika's onscreen husband who died on their wedding day.

As of now, Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Simmba which is roaring at the box office. Simmba collected over Rs 196 crore by the second weekend and now, it is the third highest earning film of 2018.

Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of Gully Boy come February 14. Ranveer plays the role of a rapper in Zoya Akhtar's film, which also features Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin. In addition, Ranveer wil begin filming Karan Johar's Takht this year, which is slated for 2020 release.

Deepika Padukone's work-in-progress project is Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film on acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal.