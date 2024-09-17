Advertisement

Keeping Up With Sharvari's Alpha Prep: "Ready For Round 3"

Alpha, featuring Sharvari and Alia Bhatt, is the seventh film in YRF's spy universe

Keeping Up With Sharvari's <i>Alpha</i> Prep: "Ready For Round 3"
Sharvari shared this image. (courtesy: sharvari)
New Delhi:

Sharvari has had an incredible year so far. The actress wowed her fans with Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa. Now, Sharvari has teamed up with Alia Bhatt for Alpha. The duo kickstarted the shoot of the film earlier this year and is now ready for the third schedule. Sharing her excitement about the same, the star shared a post on Instagram on Monday. Sharvari was seen dressed in a brown sports bra and white joggers as she posed with a medicine ball. The caption of her post read, “Ready for round 3 #Alpha #MondayMotivation.” Reacting to her post, Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif shared fire and muscles emojis in the comment section. Shanaya Kapoor also dropped some fire emojis. 

In August, Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt shared a photo from the sets of Alpha. The duo was in Kashmir for the second schedule of the movie. With their backs facing the camera, the duo can be seen making a heart shape with their hands while sharing a warm hug. The note attached to the post read, “Love, ALPHA!.” 

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan will be making a guest appearance in Alpha as the mentor of Alia Bhatt's character. He is expected to reprise his role as Kabir from War within YRF's spy universe. 

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha will be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films's spy universe. The spy universe launched with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the Tiger franchise. It started with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan's War and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The last release from the universe, Tiger 3 hit the cinema screens in 2023. In addition to Alpha, other spy universe films in the lineup include War 2, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

Keeping Up With Sharvari's <i>Alpha</i> Prep: "Ready For Round 3"
