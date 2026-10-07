Raza Murad Recalls Working With Raj Kapoor And Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Says "Both Of Them Are Perfectionists"

Raza Murad has had the chance to work with two filmmakers known for having a very clear vision – Raj Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Looking back at his experiences with both, the veteran actor says he sees a strong similarity in the way they approached filmmaking. According to Raza Murad, neither director was willing to compromise when it came to getting the work right.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Raza Murad opened up about his experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor has appeared in several of the filmmaker's films, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Raza Murad said SLB's temper is closely linked to his approach to work.

“See, about the anger, when you are consistently unable to understand what he's trying to say, then he loses his cool. It's not like he is angry right from the start. And, of course, every person has their own temperament, and that anger isn't personal; it's related to work because it isn't happening properly. So, it's fine if he's getting angry. And, it's not like he only loses his temper at his assistants. I have seen him shouting at bigger stars as well,” he said.

Raza Murad was also asked if he had seen SLB lose his temper with actors such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. He confirmed that he had.

“Yes, he wants what he wants, and of course, I have seen him getting angry at stars as well,” the actor said.

For Raza Murad, this strong focus on the work is something Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares with Raj Kapoor. He recalled that both directors cared little about practical concerns such as time, money or schedules if they felt more time was needed to get a scene right.

“Both of them are perfectionists. They want what they want. Time, shift, money, set, dates were of least importance to them. It's okay if it takes eight days instead of four days. And when they are on set, they mean business. ‘Hum kaam karne ke liye aaye hain (We have come here to work). And this has happened twice with me.”

Raza Murad's memories of Raj Kapoor go back to his first day on the sets of Prem Rog (1982). Despite opposition from Raj Kapoor's sons over his casting, the filmmaker stood by him and gave him the role.

“When I was working for the first time with Raj saab in Prem Rog. It was my first day, and meri kya aukaat thi unke saamne (What was my status in front of him!?). Despite stiff opposition from his sons stating that I wouldn't suit the role… and I was a small-time actor, Raj saab said, ‘Ye role karenge toh Raza saahab hi karenge (If there's someone who can do this role, it's only Raza sir). He made me meet everyone on the set like I was some head of the state,” he shared.

Apart from Prem Rog, Raza Murad also worked with Raj Kapoor in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which was released in 1985.

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