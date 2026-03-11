<i>Maamla Legal Hai Season 2</i> Trailer: Ravi Kishan Promises Drama As Patparganj Court's New Judge

The makers of Maamla Legal Hai have finally released the trailer of its highly awaited second instalment on Wednesday.

Starring Ravi Kishan in the lead role, the courtroom comedy series also features Naila Grewal, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Kusha Kapila, and others in prominent roles.

The second instalment boasts new court cases that will be headed by Ravi Kishan, who becomes the new judge of the Patparganj court. The trailer offers audiences a sneak peek into the matters to come, promising bigger battles, sharper wit, and even more delightful unpredictability.

Kusha Kapila is the new addition to the series and is expected to bring even more chaos to the ever-competitive environment of the Patparganj court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Actor Ravi Kishan, who steps back into the role of VD Tyagi, expressed his gratitude to the audience for the success of the first season.

"Coming back as VD Tyagi in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 feels like coming home to a very crazy, very lovable courtroom. The response to the first season was overwhelming, and as actors, we dream of roles that stay with people, and Tyagi has become that for me. With Season 2 of Maamla Legal Hai, the humour is richer, and the relationships are deeper. The audiences will find more honesty, warmth, and emotion in the chaos and comedy of this world. This is one of the best collaborations between Posham Pa Pictures and Netflix, and I hope that viewers will see a bit of their own everyday battles and quiet victories reflected in this new chapter," said Ravi Kishan, as quoted in a press release shared by Netflix.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is helmed by showrunner Sameer Saxena, with Rahul Pandey returning to direct the new season. The world and characters are created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja, with the new season written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja, and Tatsat Pandey, led by Kunal.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is set to stream from April 3 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Ek Din Trailer: Sai Pallavi And Junaid Khan Wish For One Magical Day Of Love