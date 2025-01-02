<i>Patthar Ke Phool</i> Co-Stars Raveena Tandon And Salman Khan's Viral Party Pic

Raveena Tandon extended New Year wishes to her fans with a carousel post on Instagram. On the first day of 2025, the actress shared a series of images capturing highlights from the past year. Among the moments, one photo that caught everyone's attention featured Raveena posing with Salman Khan.

The picture, seemingly taken at a party, shows Raveena clicking a selfie while Salman stands behind her, striking a pose. Raveena's children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan, are also seen in the frame. Apart from Salman, his brothers, actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, also made appearances in Raveena's 2024 highlights.

The post also included actress Tamannaah Bhatia and fashion designer Manish Malhotra in one of the snapshots. Raveena rounded off her highlights with cosy family moments and pictures from her spiritual trips.

In her caption, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Thank you for the love and laughter. A happy New Year to all ! May this year and the coming years bring us love peace and happiness for you , me and all our children.”

Coming back to Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon, the duo has shared the screen in several memorable films. Their collaborations include Raveena's debut film, Patthar Ke Phool, as well as other hits like Andaz Apna Apna and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye.

Last April, Raveena Tandon revealed that she had turned down several film offers before making her grand debut alongside Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool. "Before that, I had already said no to five films," the actress said on Kiska Brand Bajega.

Raveena Tandon also shared how thrilled she and her friends were when she received the offer. "I was in the college canteen, and I came in and said, 'Guess who I got offered a film with,' and they said, 'Who?' and I said, 'Salman Khan', and all my friends were like, 'Yayyy!' " she said.

The actress revealed how quickly things progressed after she accepted the role. Raveena said, "So I said yes. The next day I did the photoshoot with Salman, and the third day I was filming."

Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment of theWelcome series. The first two films, Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015), received much love from fans.

The upcoming instalment will also feature Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.