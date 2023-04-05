Rashmika Mandanna Proves Why She's The Nation's Sweetheart In Birthday Post To 'Check In' On Fans

Still from a video shared by Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: )

Birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna has a special message for all her fans. The film star, who is also referred to by the media as the "national crush of India", stepped foot into her late twenties today. On this special occasion, the actress posted a heartfelt video message exclusively for her fans, who have been showering her with lots of good wishes since the morning. Rashmika started the video by addressing her social media family, who are her biggest cheerleaders. Contrary to giving an update about her day, the actress decided to ask how her fans are doing and how their day has been. She also summed up her video with a gratitude note.

"Hi, my darling loves. I have been seeing all your wishes and messages since morning. You are making my day so so so special. But today i wanted to ask you, how are you, how is your health, mind and heart. If you are having a great day then awesome, but if you are not having a great day or time, my love, remember, that this too shall pass. Know that I love you as much as you love. Thank you so much for making me the person that I am today. Hold on to things and people that make you happy and you make me happy today. Thank you for making me the woman that I am so proud of. You have played such a big part in it. So, I just wanted to thank you so so so much. Let's be happy, let's all be happy together cuz we have only one life, no?" the Puspa actress said in her video.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, "Thank youuuuuu so much for all the love. You've made my day so special..Dropping by quick to check in on you guys... hope you are all enjoying and having a good day today too."

Now watch Rashmika Mandanna's heartfelt video:

Earlier this week, social media was completely bowled over by Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt's electrifying performance to Naatu Naatu at the Ambani event. In a video that went viral, Alia could be seen removing her heels as she gets ready to groove with Rashmika to the song. Alia looked beautiful in a white ensemble with frill details, while Rashmika set the stage on fire in a golden saree.

Take a look at the viral video below:

alia bhatt & rashmika mandanna performing together at NMACC pic.twitter.com/TR6vDyszQA — anushka. (@softiealiaa) April 2, 2023

A day back, the actress disclosed details about her next project. Rashmika posted a heartwarming message with pictures from the set. The actress wrote "Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch.. This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one..." Samantha reacted to the announcement by commenting 'All The Best.'

Take a look at the post here:

Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu, which premiered on Netflix on January 20. Rashmika will also be seen in Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. It is directed by Sandeep Vanga. She will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2.