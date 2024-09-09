Rashmika Mandanna Injured In Minor Accident: "I Am Better Now"

Rashmika Mandanna, who has been notably inactive on social media recently, has opened up about a minor accident she experienced. On Monday, the actress shared an update on her situation. Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "I know it's been a while since I came on here or was even seen in public. The reason I haven't been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors." She reassured her fans that she is now on the mend and ready to return to work.

In her message, Rashmika spoke about the importance of self-care, stating, "Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Because life is super fragile and short and we don't know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness every day."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal. It is gearing up for her next major role in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film is set to release on December 6, coinciding with Chhava. In Chhava, Rashmika will portray Yeshubai Bhosle, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta.