<i>Geetha Govindam</i> Clocks Six: Rashmika Mandanna's Love Saga With The Onscreen Name Geetha

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam clocked 6 years today. Rashmika, who was named Geetha in the film, also portrayed characters of similar names in films like Anjani Putra and Pogaru. Remarkably, she has a similar name, Geetanjali, in her recent blockbuster Animal. Geetha Govindam is indeed one of Rashmika's biggest blockbusters. Her portrayal of a stubborn, possessive, and caring girlfriend in this romantic comedy was immensely loved by the audience. The film truly created magic, earning immense love from all across and achieving huge commercial success with a whopping ₹132 crore on a budget of ₹5 crore.

The story of the film is about a young lecturer who falls for an independent, level-headed woman, but unfortunately for him, things begin on the wrong foot, and he has to try his best to clear the misunderstandings and convince her. The actress also showcased amazing chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda, which was loved by the fans and was indeed a major highlight of the film.

While Geetha continues to be one of Rashmika's significant character names, the actress also owns the title of "golden girl," justifying it again and again on the screen, such as in her portrayal as the Asharfi in the song "Srivalli" from Pushpa: The Rise. As Geetha, she portrayed a traditional South Indian girl, wearing a traditional South Indian costume with heavy gold jewelry in Geetha Govindam. Whether it's calling her Asharfi, which is synonymous with a gold coin, her donning gold jewelry in Geetha Govindam, or her upcoming film titled Kubera, the actress is truly worthy of being recognized as Bollywood's Golden Girl.

Apart from this, Rashmika boasts an amazing lineup of films, including Chhava, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sikandar, Maddocks Vampires Of Vijay Nagar, & Kubera.