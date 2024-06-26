Rashmika Mandanna Attends Childhood Friend's Wedding In Kodagu: 'How I Miss Home'

Image was shared by Rashmika Mandanna. (Image courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Animal star Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Fire, took some time off her busy schedule to attend her childhood friend's wedding in her beloved hometown, Kodagu in Karnataka. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actor, shared some pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed along with a heartfelt note. Rashmika shared three pictures on her Instagram, all of which show her dressed in a blue and gold saree draped in traditional Kodagu style. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Kodagu is where my heart and my history is at…Me and my girls who I grew up with @yathra_dechamma .. it's your wedding and we didn't get a picture with you as you were busy but here's me wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health with your partner..God!! How I miss home!”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The film will hit the big screens on December 6. Earlier this year, in an interview, Rashmika opened up about her role in the movie. The actress told Pinkvilla, “My role in Pushpa 2 is that now she has become the wife and with becoming the wife of Pushpa, there are still some responsibilities to carry. In Pushpa 2, there is a lot more drama and bigger conflicts that we are facing as characters. It's going to be a lot more masala in part 2.” Rashmika Mandanna added, “One thing I am going to promise is that it's going to be massive. We are halfway through. We were just shooting a massive song sequence and when I will go back, I will be shooting another song.”

In addition to Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in Salman Khan's Sikandar, to release on Eid 2025.