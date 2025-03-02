Rasha Thadani And Yashvardhan Ahuja Dance To Raveena Tandon And Govinda's Song <i>Akhiyon Se Goli Maare</i>

Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday. On the special occasion, he received a heartfelt birthday wish from Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The actress shared a throwback video, where she can be seen dancing with the birthday boy to Akhiyon Se Goli Maare – the title track from Raveena and Govinda's superhit film, released in 2002. In the clip, Yashvardhan is seen in a casual hoodie, while Rasha sports a chic shirt and jeans as they groove to the upbeat track.

The text on the video reads, "Lots of love always, don't kill me."

Rasha Thadani also shared a selfie with Yashvardhan on her Instagram Stories. In her caption, she simply wished, "Happy birthday Yashvardhan Ahuja."

In addition to Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Govinda and Raveena Tandon have worked together in several Bollywood films, such as Pardesi Babu, Sandwich, Dulhe Raja and more.

Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Azaad. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in key roles.

Azaad also marked the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film was released on January 17 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Azaad 1.5 out of 5 stars.

He wrote, “Azaad is about a black beauty who gallops like a dream but all his horse power cannot save this concoction about a disadvantaged lad who falls in love with a steed that, he begins to believe, can help him ride to freedom. When the young man is not with the horse, he is with Janki, who meets on the sly while her brother plots to steal the underdog's ghoda ahead of the village's ‘Ardh-Kumbh' race.”