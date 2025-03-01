Rasha Thadani Calls Alia Bhatt 'Ma'am' And Is A Ranbir Kapoor Fangirl

Rasha Thadani made her big Bollywood debut with Azaad, alongside newcomer Aaman Devgan. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ajay Devgn too had a pivotal role in the film.

Rasha has quite a fan following, especially with her screen presence and her viral song Uyi Amma in Azaad.

During the promotion of her debut film, Rasha said she calls Alia Bhatt, 'ma'am.' When asked again about the reason behind it, she reacted, "Then what? She is ma'am."

She further added, "Wait, but how old was I when Student of the Year came out then? I was 7 years old.

The conversation then veered towards Ranbir Kapoor, and Rasha gushed over the Brahmastra actor.

Ranbir Kapoor is believed to have a secret Instagram account. Reacting to the same, Rasha spoke about Ranbir's charm.

Rasha said, "Yeah! People wish to, want to stalk him. That's his power! People want to stalk him."

Rasha Thadani was recently at the Maha Kumbh, with her mother Raveena Tandon. Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Banerjee were also seen there at the same time. Pictures of them performing aarti had gone viral online.

Recently, pictures of Rasha Thadani and her BFF Tamannaah Bhatia had also gone viral online, as the two were seen exiting an upscale restaurant, post-dinner.