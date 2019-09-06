Rapper Nick Minaj Has 'Decided To Retire And Have A Family'

Nicki Minaj has been quite active in music this summer (courtesy AFP)

Highlights "I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted This fuelled rumours that she may be pregnant The rumours began after she opted against drinking on a TV show

Rap queen Nicki Minaj on Thursday shocked fans by announcing her retirement from music, saying she was going to focus on family.

The 36-year-old singer known for hits like Super Bass is engaged to music executive Kenneth Petty, and she recently said a wedding is in the cards in the coming months.

"I've decided to retire and have my family," tweeted the wildly successful rapper raised in the New York borough of Queens.

"I know you guys are happy now," she continued. "To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box - cuz ain't nobody checkin me."

"Love you for LIFE."

I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

The surprising news fueled pregnancy rumors that had already been swirling since June after she appeared on a late-night television show and opted against drinking.

She went Instagram-official with her partner Petty in December 2018, after rebooting the relationship decades after they were involved as teenagers.

The rekindled romance raised eyebrows considering Petty's criminal past: he is a registered sex offender in New York and was convicted in 1995 of attempted rape.

Minaj dismissed criticism of her new relationship, saying "He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."

- 'Walking exaggeration' -

Minaj's profanity-laced lyrics, skin-baring music videos and unique, animated flow first catapulted her to fame in 2010.

Known for her bold sartorial style that includes neon costumes and wigs, Minaj -- whose hits include Starships, Bang Bang and Anaconda -- is considered one of rap's most influential female artists.

The Grammy-nominated artist born in Trinidad and Tobago cites Foxy Brown and Jay-Z as major inspirations, and has crafted a lightning-speed sound distinctive for her use of alter egos and accents, especially British cockney.

She's "a sparkling rapper with a gift for comic accents and unexpected turns of phrase," wrote a New York Times critic in 2018. "She's a walking exaggeration, outsize in sound, personality and look."

"And she's a rapid evolver, discarding old modes as easily as adopting new ones."

Her brash personality and penchant for controversy also made Minaj a tabloid regular, especially for a feud at a Fashion Week 2018 after party that saw rap rival Cardi B throw a shoe and allegedly attempt to fight Minaj.

Cardi B later said Minaj had dissed her aptitude as a mother.

The rap queen's retirement announcement was a particularly surprising turn of events as Minaj has been quite active in music this summer.

Last month, she appeared in rising star Megan Thee Stallion's song Hot Girl Summer.

In June 2019, she released a single entitled Megatron and said she had a new studio album in the works, which would be her fifth.

But Minaj is no stranger to spectacle, and some fans wondered on social media whether her retirement announcement was but a marketing strategy ahead of an album drop.

"Nicki minaj is deadass lying watch her drop a whole new album featuring Rihanna," tweeted one user.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.