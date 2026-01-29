Nicki Minaj Holds Trump's Hand And Calls Herself His "No. 1 Fan". The President Returns The Praise

Nicki Minaj, one of the most influential female hip-hop artists, made an appearance at a Treasury Department event with US President Donald Trump, declaring herself his "No. 1 fan" while holding hands with him. The rapper was there to support the launch of the 'Trump Accounts' program, a government-backed investment initiative for newborns. Minaj, wearing a furry white coat, even pledged to contribute $150,000 to $300,000 to the program.

In her speech at the event, the Trinidadian rapper told the audience, "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change. The hate, or what people have to say, does not affect me at all.”

Addressing criticism of her political stance, she noted that the "hate" only motivates her to support him more and urged others to resist "bullying" him.

"And the hate with what people have to say does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more. We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. The smear campaigns—it's not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?" she added.

President Trump also praised Minaj as the "greatest female rapper in history" and joked that he might grow out his own nails to match her signature long nail extensions. "I said I am going to let my nails grow because I love those nails. I am going to let those nails grow,” Trump said.

Following the event, she shared a photo on social media showing off a Trump Gold Card, an investor-visa card that offers expedited US residency or citizenship for high-value contributions.

The Trinidadian-born rapper is best known for her hits “Super Freaky Girl,” “Anaconda” and “Starships.” She has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards over the course of her career.

Notably, the rapper's open support for Donald Trump and her shift towards the right has sparked division among her followers. In December, she surprised attendees at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference, praising Trump and his administration in an interview with Erika Kirk. She even called Trump "handsome and dashing" and referred to MAGA supporters as "the cool kids".

What are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are a new savings program created under Trump's tax and spending law that aims to give every newborn a financial boost. Parents who open a “Trump Account” for their child will receive $1,000, which is invested in the stock market and can be accessed when the child turns 18. Parents of older children can also open accounts, but they won't receive the $1,000 bonus.The $1,000 bonus applies only to babies born during the Trump administration.