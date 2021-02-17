Ranvir Shorey Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ranvir Shorey shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ranvirshorey )

Actor Ranvir Shorey, on Wednesday, revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old actor shared an update about his health on his Twitter handle in the morning and wrote: "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining." In a subsequent tweet, he posted a glimpse of his "covid life." A few hours later, Ranvir Shorey thanked his fans for all the wishes and tweeted: "Thank you all for all the positive vibes and good wishes. My symptoms are mild - so far! I believe I'm on day three of being symptomatic. The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife."

I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Thank you all for all the positive vibes and good wishes.

My symptoms are mild - so far!

I believe I'm on day 3 of being symptomatic.

The battle has only just begun. #COVID19#covidpositive#covidlife — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Ranvir Shorey is a renowned actor who has starred in several critically acclaimed films. He made his acting debut with the 2002 film Ek Chhotisi Love Story, in which he shared screen space with Manisha Koirala. He then went on to star in the 2003 film Jism. After featuring in movies like Freaky Chakra, Lakshya, Hum Dum, The Film, Shiva, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota and Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Ranvir Shorey became a household name for his performance in the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla.

His film credits also include Traffic Signal, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Bheja Fry, Aaja Nachle, Ugly Aur Pagli, Good Luck, Singh Is Kinng, Fashion, Heroine and Sonchiriya.

Ranvir Shorey was last seen in Rajesh Krishnan's comedy-drama Lootcase, co-starring Kunal Kemmu. His two more films released in 2020 - Kadakh and Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan.