Raveena Tandon On Sharing Details About Her Past Relationships With Her Daughters: 'It's An Open Book'

Raveena Tandon, in a recent interview, said that her life is an “open book for her daughters”. The actress also mentioned that her daughters know everything about her past relationships. Raveena Tandon told Lehren Retro, “It's an open book for them [daughters]. If not today, tomorrow they will read about it somewhere and they might read something worse, because you know how the '90s press was. It was yellow journalism at its peak. They had no scruples, no morals, no integrity.” FYI: Raveena Tandon and her Mohra co-star Akshay Kumar dated each other nearly 25 years ago and were also briefly engaged in the mid-nineties before breaking up. Then, Raveena Tandon got married to Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple have a son and a daughter — Ranbir and Rasha. She has also adopted two daughters — Chhaya and Pooja.

In the same interview, Raveena Tandon, 48, also spoke about the power of social media in today's time and how stars in the 90s were at the “mercy of editors”. "Whose camp they [editors] were in or whom they [editors] were buttering up or which hero or heroine was buttering them up. They [editors] would only write about them [celebs], and their side of the story, without even waiting to find out what the truth was,” she added.

In an interview with news agency ANI, earlier this year, Raveena Tandon opened up about her equation with Akshay Kumar.

"We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don't know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what's the big deal," she said.

Raveena Tandon was recently seen in Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.