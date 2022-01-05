Ranveer Singh Wishes Deepika Padukone In A Quirky Way. Read Post

Ranveer Singh posted this. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone turned 36-year-old. Sharing the post on the Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a picture of wife and actress Deepika Padukone. In the picture, Deepika can be seen enjoying in a pool. Moreover, Ranveer wished Deepika in a quirky way. This is what he wrote: "My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday!," along with a laughing and heart emoji. Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday also dropped a heart emoji. Recently, the couple spent their New Year in the Maldives.

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone shared special news with her fans on her 36th birthday. The actress shared some new posters from her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. One of the posters features Deepika along with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sharing the posters on Instagram, Deepika wrote: "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with." The actress also announced the revised release date which was postponed due to the pandemic. The film will now release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om and has been a part of highly-anticipated movies in her kitty including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. In terms of work, the actress will next seen in Project K co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.