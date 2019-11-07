Ranveer Singh Tweets 'What Is Mobile Number?' Nagpur Police's Response Scores 100

Ranveer Singh in Mumbai (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer shared a photo from his recent photoshoot for Vogue "What is mobile number?" tweeted Ranveer Nagpur Police shared the police helpline number '100'

Ranveer Singh's way of doing things is very filmy and that's why we love him so much. He recently shared glimpses of his photoshoot for Vogue India and captioned one of the pictures with excerpts from the song What Is Mobile Number from 1999 film Haseena Maan Jaayegi. "What is mobile number? What is your smile number? What is your style number? Karu kya dial number?" tweeted Ranveer, which prompted an ROFL response from Nagpur Police, who simply shared the police helpline number '100' with Ranveer. Oh, they also added a red telephone icon. LOL. Check out Ranveer Singh's tweet and Nagpur Police's response to it below.

Whattis mobile number?

Whattis your smile number?

Whattis your style number?

dial number? pic.twitter.com/REfiqSTS95 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 6, 2019

Earlier in September, Nagpur Police had won over the Internet with their tweet to Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made continued efforts to establish communication with it. "Dear Vikram, Please respond. We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals," tweeted Nagpur Police.

Dear Vikram,

Please respond .

We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!#VikramLanderFound#ISROSpotsVikram@isro#NagpurPolice — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 9, 2019

In January, the Rajasthan Police dedicated a tweet to Ranveer when he visited the state with Deepika Padukone soon after their wedding: "You came like a Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, but turned out you were much more - Bajirao Mastani and eventually a super cop Simmba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Rajasthan with Deepika Padukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baaraat."

You came like a #GullyBoy .@RanveerOfficial but turned out you were much more - Bajirao Mastani, & eventually a super cop #Simba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Raj with @deepikapadukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baraat. @JalorePolice@MumbaiPolicehttps://t.co/hMmghp0Mcp — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) January 28, 2019

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the schedule of Kabir Khan's '83, in which he also co-stars with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also has Karan Johar's Takht in the line-up and will feature in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.