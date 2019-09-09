'Not Going To Challan You': Nagpur Police's Tweet To Vikram Lander Wins Hearts

Nagpur Police's tweet to Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander is winning hearts

As the Indian Space Research Organisation continues to make efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander, a tweet by Nagpur City Police is winning hearts online. The Vikram lander is now lying on the lunar surface after a hard landing, following a loss of contact minutes before its touchdown on the lunar surface on Saturday. Obstacles on the lunar surface may have been stopping the lander from receiving the signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Mylswamy Annadurai said on Sunday.

Asking Vikram lander to respond, Nagpur City Police said in a tweet this afternoon that they would not fine it for "breaking the signals!"

"Dear Vikram, Please respond," they wrote, using a folded-hands emoji. "We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!"

Dear Vikram,

Please respond ????????.

We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!#VikramLanderFound#ISROSpotsVikram@isro#NagpurPolice — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 9, 2019

Their sweet post has won them a number of appreciative comments and a lot of praise. It has also been 'liked' over 25,000 times on the microblogging website.

Here is how people reacted to it:

Nagpur Police!!

Yes, indeed , Hopes of 133 crore Indians attached to #Vikram . It's truly an exception!

And YOUR tweet is EXCEPTIONAL! — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) September 9, 2019

Hahaha????????.... Great sence of humour... Very cute1.....???? — Swasthik ghate (@SwasthikGhate) September 9, 2019

This is so cute ???? https://t.co/OCiuvKURNa — Amisha - Shivaay baby ka birthday ???? (@MajiAmisha) September 9, 2019

Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander was 2.1 kms above the moon's surface when it lost the connection with the ground station at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. The agency is now making all-out efforts to establish links with it.

