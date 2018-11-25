Ranveer Singh To Deepika Padukone: 'I Married The Most Beautiful Girl In The World.' Watch Viral Videos From Mumbai Party

Ranveer and Deepika at the Mumbai party (courtesy deepveerkishaadi)

Highlights Ranveer gave a speech at Saturday's party in Mumbai "We are here to celebrate what will be an epic future," he said Ranveer's sister Ritika hosted a party for the couple on Saturday

Ranveer Singh's public declaration of love for Deepika Padukone is winning the Internet! Needless to say that the newlyweds were the center of attention at last night's party hosted at The Grand Hyatt, photos and videos from which have gone viral on social media as of Sunday morning. But there's one particular video, which has made netizens go 'aww' - the one in which Ranveer gives a heart-felt speech in his usual super-energetic manner. In the video, Ranveer welcomes Deepika on stage with these words: "I married the most beautiful girl in the world!" Ranveer's speech is responded to with loud cheers as he goes on and says: "We are here to celebrate what will be an epic future, baby, you and me!"

Before kick-starting the party, Ranveer also said it was "going to be an epic night" and he indeed kept his promise. Saturday's party was hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani for Ranveer and Deepika.

For the party, the new bride handpicked a lehenga from Sabyasachi's Kesribai Pannalal collection while Ranveer dialled up his fashion game with what looks like a glow-in-the-dark ensemble from designer Manish Arora's studios. "She's obliged me by wearing this today," Ranveer said about Deepika's outfit before cracking a joke.

Ranveer's speech for Deepika will make hearts melt indeed:

Ranveer, who previously said "The dance floor looks to empty" took the onus on himself to set it on fire. Deepika Padukone also joined him on the floor and the two let their hair down with cool moves to Gallan Goodiyan and then to The Throwdown Mix (Hits Medley) by Kool and the Gang.

That's Ranveer's sister grooving to Lungi Dance:

Deepika was a 'head-to-toe' Sabyasachi bride while Ranveer upped the fashion game in a Manish Arora ensemble:

Here are more pictures of Ranveer and Deepika from the party. It appears, Deepika changed into semi-casuals as the party went on:

Ranveer and Deepika's party guest list included their team members and close friends. In pictures on social media, we spotted Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer's friend casting director Shanoo Sharma and Anshula Kapoor attending last night's bash.

Ranveer and Deepika will continue their festivities with two more events - a Mumbai reception is scheduled for November 28 while a party is said to be hosted later on December 1.