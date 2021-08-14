Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor Set The Stage On Fire At Shrey Singhal's Pre-Wedding Bash

Ranveer Singh with Shrey Singhal at his pre-wedding bash (courtesy shreysinghal.fansclub)

Highlights Ranveer was the host of the pre-wedding festivities

Janhvi Kapoor delivered some electric performances on stage

Vaani Kapoor was also part of the star-studded list of performers

Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport, looking sharp in a tuxedo. It appears, the actor was headed for Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding bash in Delhi. And when we say Ranveer Singh hosted the party, one can only imagine how crazy the festivities must have been. The star-studded list of performers at Shrey Singhal's party also included Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Badshah. Glimpses of Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding bash are all over Instagram, with snippets of Ranveer Singh's electric energy on stage going viral. Ranveer was also joined by the groom-to-be on stage, who matched up to the star host's energy. On Instagram, Shrey Singhal also shared his favourite memory from his pre-wedding party:

With his performances, Ranveer Singh made the guests at the party groove to his songs such as Gallan Goodiyaan, Khalibali, Jigar Da Tukda and the all-time favourite, course, Tune Maari Entriyaan. Here are glimpses of Ranveer Singh having a blast at Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was a vision in a sparling red ensemble at the star-studded party. When on stage, Janhvi Kapoor set the stage on fire with her performances to groovy tracks such as Bhurj Khalifa, Genda Phool, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Panghat and Nadiyon Paar. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor, dressed in a corset top and black pants, was also the heart and soul of the party - she too stole the show with her engaging performance.

Shrey Singhal, often compare with Atif Aslam for the similar styles of singing, has tracks such as Jahaan Tum Ho, Aankh Uth and Tu Junnoniyat to his credit. 26-year-old singer Shrey Singhal is getting married to Sahiba Chauhan.