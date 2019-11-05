Ranu Mondal Tells Off Fan Who Tapped Her Shoulder. Attitude, Says Twitter

Ranu Mondal in a recording studio in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: realhimesh)

Highlights Ranu Mondal became an Internet sensation overnight Ranu Mondal's video with the fan is going viral on social media Ranu Mondal was criticised for her behaviour on Twitter

Internet-famous Ranu Mondal has gone viral again and not in a good way this time. Ms Mondal, who has had an incredible rags-to-riches story after being discovered singing at a railway station, has offended some on social media by brushing off a fan who tapped her shoulder, presumable to ask for a selfie. In footage circulating online, Ranu Mondal is approached by a woman in what seems to be a grocery store. When the woman taps her on the shoulder, Ms Mondal round on her and is seen asking "Yeh kya hota hai?" while returning the shoulder tap. A fairly natural response to having one's personal space unexpectedly invaded, we would say - but the Internet seems to think the rudeness was on Ms Mondal's part and has accused her of acting like a celebrity. "We made her a celebrity and now see her attitude," wrote one critic.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

Don't touch me, I'm celeb now : Ranu Mondal

We made her celebrity and now see her attitude.#ranumondal#ranumandalpic.twitter.com/HOGFPYnU4s — HasegaIndia (@indiahasegaa) November 4, 2019

Really sad we all twitterati supp her when her station vala video came see her behaviour after becoming celebrity

Such insult of any fan is pathetic #RanuMondal@singh_harmeet84https://t.co/8rQHcEijau — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) November 4, 2019

Ranu Mondal became an overnight sensation after a video of her singing Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai - originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar in 1972 film Shor - at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal went viral. Almost instantly, Ms Mondal's fortunes changed; reports of actor Salman Khan buying her a flat turned out to be untrue but composer Himesh Reshammiya offered her two songs, giving Ranu Mondal a legitimate singing career.

Last month, Ranu Mondal trended again after she sang the song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Ms Mondal was appearing as a special guest on the Malayalam television reality show Comedy Stars.

Take a look at the video here:

Ranu Mondal recorded two songs for Himesh Reshammiya's film Happy Hardy And Heer. Himesh also invited her to the singing reality show Superstar Singer, where he features as one of the judges. Whether or not her career takes off remains to be seen; meantime, the Internet thinks she needs to learn humility.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.