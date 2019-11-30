Ranu Mondal's Daughter On Trolls: People Are Offended With Her For Telling Off Fan

A fan-club photo of Ranu Monday (courtesy ranu.mondal)

Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal featured in headlines in the recent past for reasons such as a fake photo of hers and also for a viral video of hers, in which she schools a fan for tapping her shoulder. Ranu Mondal found herself at the receiving end of brutal trolling after the viral photo of hers showed her face caked with excessive make-up. In an interview with news agency IANS, Ms Mondal's daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy said: "I feel sad that she is being trolled this way. It is true that ma has always had an attitude problem, which is why she sometimes invites trouble. But it is very sad that a person who has struggled so much in her life and has finally started getting a taste of success, is being trolled so much." Ranu Mondal became an Internet sensation almost overnight after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral. Ranu Mondal's voice reached a larger audience when Himesh Reshammiya invited her on singing reality show Superstar Singer, which he co-judges.

Adding to her point, Elizabeth said: "I feel there is a reason behind all the trolling. Ma recently told someone who asked for a selfie not to touch her. I think people are offended with her for behaving that way, because it is the common people who contributed in making her famous, by making her video go viral on social media. Maybe they are venting that anger by trolling her and creating memes."

Earlier this month, Ranu Mondal appeared to offend a section of the Internet by brushing off a fan who tapped her shoulder, presumably to ask for a selfie. This video went viral:

Don't touch me, I'm celeb now : Ranu Mondal

We made her celebrity and now see her attitude.#ranumondal#ranumandalpic.twitter.com/HOGFPYnU4s — HasegaIndia (@indiahasegaa) November 4, 2019

Ranu Mondal also walked the ramp for a fashion show, after which the fake photo had gone viral. Talking about that, Elizabeth said her mother comes from a humble background and not had the opportunity to "groom" herself for the glitzy entertainment industry: "Was it necessary to make her walk the ramp? Why are they doing this? She is a singer, not a model. People are mimicking her, it's so cheap. I don't think they should be doing this to her. She does not belong to a high-fi family. She comes from a financially backward family and she never got a chance to groom herself for the glamorous world of Bollywood. She used to sing on the streets and has suddenly shot to fame. She never got a chance to do a makeover of her looks or even brush up her talent." In an Instagram post, Kanpur-based beauty parlour Sandhya's Makeover that did Ranu Monda's make-up for the fashion event said the photo was fake earlier this month.

Ranu Mondal, 59, has also recorded songs like Aadat and Teri Meri Kahaani for the film Happy Hardy And Heer. She also recently sang Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam on a Malayalam reality show.

(With IANS inputs)