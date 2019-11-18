Ranu Mondal Is Viral Once Again - This Time For Her Makeup Photos

Ranu Mondal's heavy makeup caught the Internet's eye

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 18, 2019 14:15 IST
Internet star Ranu Mondal's makeup look received mixed reviews.


Internet sensation Ranu Mondal is in the news again - this time for her makeup look that has received mixed reviews. Pictures of Ranu Mondal, whose rags-to-riches story and melodious voice captivated the Internet, emerged on the Internet two days ago. The photos show Ms Mondal attending a recent event in a pastel lehenga and gold jewellery. It was her heavy makeup that caught the Internet's eye and led to much comment online.

The phrase "Ranu Mondal makeup" began to trend online as tweets flew. Many netizens also created memes - most of them too rude to reproduce here.

Many social media users also came to Ranu Mondal's defence. Some criticised her makeup artist, while others asked trolls to back off.

Ranu Mondal became a household name after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's Ek Pyar KaNagma Hai at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal went viral in August. Since then, Ms Mondal has been invited to reality shows and has recorded two songs for Himesh Reshammiya's film 'HappyHardy And Heer'.

About two weeks ago, a video of Ranu Mondal brushing off a woman who tapped her on the shoulder had angered her fans, with many accusing her of being rude.

ranu mondalRanu Mondal makeupRanu Mandal

