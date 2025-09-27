Rani Mukerji On Why She Wore A Necklace With Daughter Adira's Name To National Awards Ceremony: "She's My Lucky Charm"

Rani Mukerji won the National Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway earlier this week. The actress recently revealed the special significance behind the necklace she wore at the ceremony in New Delhi.

What's Happening

Rani Mukerji wore a customised necklace that carried her daughter Adira's initials - a gesture that quickly went viral and became one of the most talked-about highlights of the day.

Rani explained that the necklace was her way of keeping her daughter close on a day that meant so much to her.

Speaking to India Today, she said her daughter had been eager to attend the function but was heartbroken when told that children under 14 were not allowed.

"She was howling because she wanted to be part of the National Award function. She said it was 'unfair' that she couldn't be with me on my special day," Rani recalled.

The 47-year-old added that wearing the necklace allowed her to carry her daughter along in spirit. "She's my lucky charm. I wanted her with me, and this was the closest I could do," she said.

She also expressed gratitude to those who noticed the gesture in viral reels, noting that it helped comfort Adira after missing the ceremony.

"I want to thank everyone who made those reels and snippets on Instagram, writing that 'Rani carried her daughter along.' I showed them to Adira, and it calmed her down," Mukerji shared.

Background

Rani also addressed the place of women in a male-dominated industry, a subject that has followed her throughout her career. Brushing aside stereotypes, Rani highlighted how generations of female actors, from Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore to Dimple Kapadia, have continued their work after marriage and motherhood.

"Each woman should decide for herself what she wants to do," she said. "No one should be pressured into making choices to please society. If you want to work after marriage, it's your choice. If you want to be a homemaker, that's also your right. Being a homemaker is one of the toughest jobs," she concluded.