Randeep Hooda's Wife Lin Laishram Shares Adorable Moments Holding Daughter Nyomica Close

Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor Lin Laishram, who recently embraced parenthood, have shared sweet moments from their new journey after welcoming a baby girl earlier this month. The couple announced the birth of their daughter in March 2026.

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Lin recently posted a series of photographs on Instagram, offering fans a quiet glimpse into her recent days. The pictures included a close selfie of Lin holding her daughter, Nyomica, while keeping the baby's face away from the camera. Another image showed the newborn wrapped snugly in a swaddle.

One of the photographs captured Lin returning home after delivery, carrying her baby in her arms. Sharing the post, Lin kept the caption simple, writing, "Life lately."

The couple had earlier introduced their daughter to fans by revealing her name on social media.

On March 10, the couple shared the news of their daughter's birth with followers, revealing that she arrived on a day that already held special significance for the family. The baby shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda, turning the occasion into a double celebration.

Announcing the news online, the couple wrote, "Dada aur poti ne janamdin ki ghadi badhai. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

Randeep and Lin had announced their pregnancy in November 2025 on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of themselves sitting by a campfire in a forest, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

The couple got married in November 2023 in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Manipur.