Randeep Hooda Reveals Why His Grandmother Asked Him To Stay Away From Naseeruddin Shah

Randeep Hooda with Naseeruddin Shah. (courtesy randeephooda)

Highlights Naseeruddin Shah celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday

"From generations of actors inspired by you," wrote Randeep Hooda

"It was probably my first lesson on conviction of a character," he added

Did you know that Randeep Hooda's grandmother once warned him against Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah and asked him to beware of him? Yes, you read that right. However, the reason behind this was adorably innocent. On Naseeruddin Shah's 70th birthday, Randeep Hooda, shared a tweet, in which he revealed that his grandmother was so convinced by the actor's acting in the 1987 psychological thriller Mirch Masala (where Naseeruddin Shah starred as the antagonist), that she perceived him to be cunning in real life as well. Wishing his guru on his birthday, Randeep Hooda tweeted: "My nani was so convinced after watching Naseeruddin Shah in Mirch Masala, she said "Bhai yo toh bahut bhundda aadmi hai, iisse bach ke rahiyo. It was probably my first lesson on conviction of a character... From generations of actors inspired by you. Happy 70th birthday Naseer bhai."

Randeep Hooda and Naseeruddin Shah have co-starred in films like Monsoon Wedding (2001), The Coffin Maker (2013) and John Day (2013).

Read Randeep Hooda's tweet here:

My nani was so convinced after watching #NaseeruddinShah in Mirch Masala, she said "it was probably my first lesson on conviction of a character.. from generations of actors inspired by you - happy 70th birthday Naseer bhai pic.twitter.com/sGhWxwB0D1 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 20, 2020

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the actor posted a picture with Monsoon Wedding co-star. He wrote an extensive note for Naseeruddin Shah. "Enroute to the premier of my 1st movie Monsoon Wedding, directed by the great Mira Nair at Venice Film Festival with the then co-star Naseeruddin Shah, not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor, like he has had on countless others. I followed him like a puppy to so many workshops he has been conducting for free for decades and still does at various other places. For the love of Naseer bhai. Eternally grateful."

Naseeruddin Shah will be seen next in the web series Bandish Bandits which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 4, while Randeep Hooda's next release is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani.