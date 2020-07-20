"Naseeruddin Shah's Contribution To My Career Is Immense," Anil Kapoor Tweets On Actor's Birthday

"Thanks for making me realise that acting has no language," tweeted Anil Kapoor

'Naseeruddin Shah's Contribution To My Career Is Immense,' Anil Kapoor Tweets On Actor's Birthday

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor )

Highlights

  • Naseeruddin Shah turned 70 on Monday
  • Anil Kapoor shared a throwback photo on Twitter
  • "Thanks for being a great influence," he wrote
New Delhi:

Happy birthday, Naseeruddin Shah! As the actor turned 70 on Monday, his Karma co-star Anil Kapoor shared a million-dollar throwback picture along with a special note for the senior actor. Anil Kapoor, in his post, revealed that it was Naseeruddin Shah who "encouraged" him to do is first Telugu film - Vamsa Vruksham. The 1980 film marked Anil's debut as a lead actor. Recalling Naseeruddin Shah's "contribution to his career" in the film industry, Anil Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday to the actor whose contribution to my career is immense - Naseeruddin Shah. From doing Woh 7 Din to encouraging me to do my first regional Telugu film, thanks for making me realise that acting has no language and for being a great influence and inspiration for all actors!"

Naseeruddin Shah and Anil Kapoor shared screen space for the first time in the 1980 film Hum Paanch, in which Anil played a cameo role. The duo were next seen together in Anil Kapoor's debut Hindi film as a lead actor - Woh 7 Din, which released in 1983. Naseeruddin Shah and Anil Kapoor then went on to work together in 1986's Karma, 1996's Rajkumar and in 2015's Welcome Back.

Naseeruddin Shah is best-known for his performances in critically-acclaimed films such as Masoom, Sarfarosh, Iqbal, A Wednesday, Monsoon Wedding and Maqbool, to name a few. Mr Shah, who has won three National Film Awards in his film career, has also featured in several international projects like Such A Long Journey, The Great New Wonderful and Mango Dreams.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the role of a cop in Malang that released this year. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Comments
naseeruddin shahanil kapoor

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter