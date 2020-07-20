'Naseeruddin Shah's Contribution To My Career Is Immense,' Anil Kapoor Tweets On Actor's Birthday

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor )

Highlights Naseeruddin Shah turned 70 on Monday

Anil Kapoor shared a throwback photo on Twitter

"Thanks for being a great influence," he wrote

Happy birthday, Naseeruddin Shah! As the actor turned 70 on Monday, his Karma co-star Anil Kapoor shared a million-dollar throwback picture along with a special note for the senior actor. Anil Kapoor, in his post, revealed that it was Naseeruddin Shah who "encouraged" him to do is first Telugu film - Vamsa Vruksham. The 1980 film marked Anil's debut as a lead actor. Recalling Naseeruddin Shah's "contribution to his career" in the film industry, Anil Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday to the actor whose contribution to my career is immense - Naseeruddin Shah. From doing Woh 7 Din to encouraging me to do my first regional Telugu film, thanks for making me realise that acting has no language and for being a great influence and inspiration for all actors!"

Happy B'day to the actor whose contribution to my career is immense #NaseeruddinShah from doing Woh 7 Din to encouraging me to do my first regional Telugu film, thanks for making me realise that acting has no language & for being a great influence and inspiration for all actors! pic.twitter.com/Qzazs8TylT — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 20, 2020

Naseeruddin Shah and Anil Kapoor shared screen space for the first time in the 1980 film Hum Paanch, in which Anil played a cameo role. The duo were next seen together in Anil Kapoor's debut Hindi film as a lead actor - Woh 7 Din, which released in 1983. Naseeruddin Shah and Anil Kapoor then went on to work together in 1986's Karma, 1996's Rajkumar and in 2015's Welcome Back.

Naseeruddin Shah is best-known for his performances in critically-acclaimed films such as Masoom, Sarfarosh, Iqbal, A Wednesday, Monsoon Wedding and Maqbool, to name a few. Mr Shah, who has won three National Film Awards in his film career, has also featured in several international projects like Such A Long Journey, The Great New Wonderful and Mango Dreams.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the role of a cop in Malang that released this year. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.